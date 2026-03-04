KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Dadi Cinema has announced that its outlet at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur will cease operations following the end of its tenancy.

In a statement posted on Instagram today, the cinema chain said its last day of operations will be March 4, with the outlet officially closing from March 5, 2026.

“With heavy hearts, we wish to share that our Pavilion KL outlet will be ceasing operations due to the end of our tenancy,” the management said, thanking customers for their support over the years.

Dadi Cinema said its Kedah outlet at Dadi Central Square will continue operating as usual.