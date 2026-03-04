IPOH, March 4 — In the past, tailors focused mainly on fulfilling new Raya outfit orders ahead of Aidilfitri, but the trend has shifted, with clothing alteration services now seeing a surge in demand.

For Helmaliza Md Isa, 44, the shift in trend has created new opportunities, with more customers sending in online purchases for alterations to ensure a perfect fit.

“These days, many people buy clothes online, so the demand for alterations is increasing. The slots for alteration orders fill up quickly, while new clothing orders seem to be slowing down.

“As entrepreneurs, we have to follow the trend. In the past, I took a lot of new orders, but now there are fewer, while alteration requests are going up. We have to adapt and do both,” she she told Bernama when met at her shop here recently.

According to Helmaliza, she receives around 20 pieces of clothing daily for alterations, particularly for sleeve length, shoulder, and waist adjustments while also working on some 130 pairs of Raya orders from customers who prefer custom-made outfits rather than ready-made garments.

According to the Malim Nawar native, she began accepting Raya orders as early as August last year and had to close them in early January to make sure all clothes were completed on time with the help of her three employees.

Helmaliza said that tailors must stay ahead of trends and adapt quickly to changing customer demands to remain competitive.

“We have to keep up with current trends. Previously, new orders dominated our work, but now alterations are on the rise, so we take on both to keep the business running,” she said.

She said alteration charges range from as low as RM2 to RM40 depending on the type of work, while sewing fees start from RM65 for baju kurung, RM85 for kebaya and RM120 for baju Melayu, depending on the fabric and design.

Tailor Siti Aishah Norazhar at Kedai Jahit Aishah in Ipoh, where she now focuses more on clothing alterations as customers increasingly bring in ready-made and online-purchased Raya outfits for adjustments. — Bernama photo

Meanwhile, another tailor, Siti Aishah Norazhar, 31, said she decided to limit Raya clothing orders to focus on alteration services, which have become increasingly popular among customers.

The Taiping-born said she received only about 20 to 30 Raya outfit orders this year from regular customers to ensure quality workmanship while meeting their specific needs.

“We take orders for Raya outfits, but only in small quantities because we handle more clothing alterations than new orders,” she said when met at Kedai Jahit Aishah in Taman Bertuah here.

Siti Aishah said the shift was mainly driven by customers who now prefer buying clothes online or ready-made, but often encounter sizing issues that do not match their body measurements.

“Customers can now shop for Raya outfits online, but many find the clothes uncomfortable because the sizes or measurements do not fit properly, so they come for alterations,” said Siti Aishah, who has over 10 years of experience.

She said alteration charges range between RM7 and RM30, while orders for women’s garments such as baju kurung and kebaya start from RM60 to RM80 per pair.

“Altering clothes can be more profitable, as customers often send in trousers and other garments for alterations daily, while completing a new order takes two to three days,” she said. — Bernama