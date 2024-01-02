KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is calling to the public to start picking up their own trash.

This is after they took to Facebook to share some photos of the aftermath of New Year's Eve celebrations which saw the streets of the city lined with litter.

In the series of photos taken around Bukit Bintang and Dataran Merdeka, water bottles, plastic bags and party string spray cans as well as used food packages can be seen.

In one photo, a carton of mineral bottles can also be seen left on the side of the street.

“Still with the third class mentality,” read the caption for the images.

“The beginning of the year in KL as usual was tainted with the carelessness of some members of the public who still have the old ways of thinking that DBKL would come clean up their rubbish.

“It’s odd that we still want to compare KL with other cities in terms of beauty. Just take a look at how their citizens behave when it comes to cleanliness.”

They added that they weren't expecting the public to clean up the whole area but hoped that members of the public would be more considerate in disposing their own trash.

“For starters, it’s good enough for us to pick up our own trash, do not litter and if need be, bring your own trash bag.”

DBKL’s post has garnered over 700 likes and has been shared over 100 times.