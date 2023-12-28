KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — There’s no denying that Asian celebrities made their mark in the world of fashion in 2023.

From the most prestigious fashion shows in Paris to Seoul, Asian celebrities were seen in full force.

Many singers, actors and Kpop idols made history by being the first Asians to be ambassadors of luxury houses like Louis Vuitton, Dior and Yves Saint Laurent.

Here is Malay Mail’s roundup of the most influential Asian celebrities in the couture scene this year.

Michelle Yeoh — Balenciaga

Starting with the pride of Malaysia, Academy Award-winning actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh announced in November that she had become Balenciaga’s brand ambassador.

Yeoh represented the Paris-based fashion house in multiple events throughout 2022 and 2023, most famously at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

This culminated in an ambassadorship announcement, where the Everything Everywhere All At Once star is seen dressed in an elegant black dress.

“Fashion is a form of art, Yeoh wrote on Instagram.

“It’s not just about a dress but about self-expression, how you feel in the dress, and the values you embody wearing it; it is a way to communicate my work and who I am to the world.”

ALVN — Prada and Coach

Another Malaysian who turned heads in fashion was actor-singer ALVN or known as Alvin Chong.

The multitalented celebrity represented Malaysia during New York Fashion Week 2023 in style, clad in black turtleneck and silver jacket and pants for Coach’s Spring 24 show.

ALVN also recently appeared in a stylish red and brown jacket at the Prada Spring Summer 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week in September.

Back at home, he has also made endorsements with luxury brands like BOSS, Dior, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Meerqeen — YSL Beauty and Tiffany & Co

Actor-singer Meerqeen made news in April when he became the first Malaysian ambassador of Yves Saint Laurent’s beauty brand, YSL Beauty.

Later in September, the 22-year-old represented YSL Beauty again at the launch of their MYSLF men’s fragrance in Paris.

Meerqeen was dressed in a bold all black no-shirt suit and got to meet Elvis star Austin Butler.

The artiste is also the first Malaysian ‘Friend of the House’ of American luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co.

Nia Atasha — Victoria’s Secret

Nia Atasha made history in July as the first Malay-Muslim model for global lingerie label Victoria’s Secret.

The 27-year-old appeared alongside Miss Universe Malaysia 2018 Jane Teoh and Thai actress and model Janie Tienphosuwan to launch the T-Shirt Bra Collection.

The campaign was one of many firsts for the brand, its first Malay-Muslim model and first all-women production team in collaboration with Women Photographers Malaysia.

“I’m honestly still processing everything and currently in pinch-me mode. Teenage Nia wouldn’t believe this,” Nia told Eh! Malaysia at a launch event.

Malaysian online users flooded social media with mostly positive comments wishing her the best.

NewJeans — Levi’s

Rising Kpop girl group NewJeans took the world of music by storm with hits like OMG and Super Shy.

They also made a huge leap into the fashion world by fulfilling their group’s name by being the latest brand ambassadors for denim giant Levi’s.

The Kpop group celebrated the 150th anniversary of the brand’s seminal 501 jeans in September.

“It’s been so rewarding to partner with a brand that has both an incredible past and looks towards the future,” the group said in a statement.

Individual members Danielle, Hanni, Haerin, Minji and Hyein are also brand ambassadors for YSL, Gucci, Dior, Channel, and Louis Vuitton respectively.

Le Sserafim — Louis Vuitton

Another Kpop girl group that rose to prominence this year was Le Sserafim, a quartet that released trendy hits like Antifragile and Unforgiven.

In October, the group made history as the first Kpop girl group to be brand ambassadors of the luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton.

A promotional video saw the members dressed in bold colours from the brand’s capsule collection, walking down the iconic Jamsugyo Bridge in Seoul.

Louis Vuitton artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière said he was ‘very excited’ that Le Sserafim is joining Louis Vuitton saying that each member has their own unique style.

An anagram of “I’m Fearless”, Le Sserafim comprises Kim Chae-won, Sakura, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha and Hong Eun-chae.

BTS’ Jimin — Dior

Jimin of popular Kpop boyband BTS became the new global ambassador of luxury French fashion house Dior in January.

The Like Crazy singer attended Dior’s Fall-Winter 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week in January with fellow BTS member j-hope.

In October, the Kpop star was the face of Dior’s Spring 2024 Collection campaign which featured modern twists on classic suits, shirts and sweaters.

Known for his stunning visuals, the singer pulled off each look effortlessly while showcasing his signature dance moves.