KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Trusted e-commerce platform, TikTok Shop Malaysia has launched TikTok Shop Mall, an exclusive by-invitation only channel of brands for the shopping pleasure of TikTok users.

On TikTok Shop Mall, Malaysian shoppers will have access to a curated selection of over 600 local and international brands with authenticity guaranteed, reliable customer service and exclusive benefits.

As a tab feature on TikTok Shop, TikTok Shop Mall provides a guarantee for quality products and trust in the items sold by its selected brands.

It’s also a way for TikTok Shop to improve consumers’ shopping experience while supporting local SMEs on e-commerce.

Advertisement

“TikTok Shop is committed to bolstering the growth of all SMEs and brands on the platform,” said TikTok Shop Malaysia’s Acquisition Lead Nur Azre Abdul Aziz.

“And this has been taken a step further with the launch of TikTok Shop Mall here in Malaysia.

“The benefits go both ways as sellers now have an added stamp of authenticity on their products, and buyers can now easily identify and shop from their favourite brands with greater peace of mind and convenience knowing they can shop in comfort to get the best value for their purchases.”

Advertisement

Cookware and kitchenware brand, Dessini is among many leading homegrown brands on TikTok Shop Mall — Picture by TikTok Shop Malaysia

Through TikTok Shop Mall, consumers can enjoy a 15-day hassle free return period or refund policy, free shipping and special Xtra Shipping Vouchers that can be utilised on their next purchase.

Sellers on TikTok Shop Mall have their pages bearing the Distinguished Mall Label, so buyers can easily identify them as part of TikTok Shop Mall on the shop tab in TikTok Shop.

This will provide them with enhanced brand visibility throughout the entire shopping journey as well as a dedicated customer service.

TikTok Shop Mall also empowers sellers through exclusive brand campaigns, including special slots and resources during double digit campaigns as well as added visibility in Shop Tab and traffic exposure support.

Shoppers can browse through a wide variety of brands to secure their necessities, such as athleisurewear, cookware, car accessories, jewellery and groceries from Malaysian homegrown brands such as Elgini, Dessini, , SwissThomas by T, 70mai Malaysia Store, Habib Jewels and Mydin.

International brands are also present on TikTok Shop Mall, inclusive of well-loved favourites such as Maybelline, Pandora, Skechers and JBL.

“By creating this opportunity for brands to better market themselves, we hope that it will also create more avenues for entrepreneurs to sell more on TikTok Shop,” said Nur Azre.

She added that whether it is an online arm for existing brick-and-mortar stores, or a sole revenue stream for SMEs, TikTok Shop will constantly equip and empower these brands on their shoppertainment journey.

“The opportunities to be seen and heard are limitless, and we hope that TikTok Shop Mall will be the next step in their growth.”