KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Following its official launch last month, Smart Malaysia is celebrating its 100th Smart #1 delivery for our local market. According to the brand, the delivery success can be attributed to the seamless collaboration of its 10 strategically located smart outlets, ensuring that the majority of its customer received their cars within just one month.

Smart added that the delivery achievement highlights its dedication to efficiently delivering the pleasure of driving a smart #1 to customers through a holistic one-stop mobility solution.

Smart attributes 100th EV delivery success to its sales specialists

Smart said its dedicated sales specialists played a crucial role, handling all the essential details to streamline the car delivery process. It added that their readiness and expertise ensured a smooth experience for customers, making the journey from selection to ownership hassle-free. Smart Malaysia also said its end-to-end digital app has made the purchase journey fast and efficient – from booking to loan application and instilling confidence in the sales service.

Commenting on the achievement, Smart Malaysia CEO Zhang Qiang said, “As we deliver 100 smart #1 EVs in record time, we are thrilled to see our cars resonating with a segment of buyers who prioritize style and individuality. They aren’t merely seeking mobility; they appreciate the fusion of technology, safety, and connectivity that our smart #1 offers. We are delighted that our customers find these qualities in our car.”

He added, “Since the launch, Smart Malaysia has aimed to highlight the significance of the smart #1 in each consumer’s life, and the initiative is highly applauded for maintaining a strong brand presence in an ever-challenging market situation, thanks to our customers.”

Smart Malaysia has also released a highlight video showing its recent Smart #1 customer deliveries.

Early adopters get a complimentary SmartCharge Home Charger

As a thank you gesture, early Smart #1 adopters are treated with a complimentary SmartCharge Home Charger valued at RM3,200 and it is covered by a 2-year warranty. The bundled charger is aimed at enhancing customer’s charging experience, making the transition to electric even more rewarding.

The early bird customers also receive an extended standard warranty package which provides a worry-free experience. Smart says this is one of its ways to express gratitude for being a part of the Smart #1 journey from the very beginning, attributed to the dedication of Smart Malaysia’s esteemed dealers in fulfilling commitments since the booking phase.

Early this month, Smart’s authorised distributor Pro-Net announced that it has received 1,000 bookings for the Smart #1 in Malaysia. The company aims to sell between 800 to 1,000 vehicles in 2024 to capture 10 per cent of the total industry volume for EVs.

To recap, the Smart #1 comes in three different variants priced from RM189,000 for the base Pro version which comes with a smaller 49kWh battery with a WLTP-rated range of 315km. It gets a single rear motor that pushes 200kW (268hp) and 343Nm of torque. Moving up the ladder is the Smart #1 Premium priced at RM219,000 which offers a larger 66kWh battery that pushes a longer WLTP-rated range of up to 440km. Both the Pro and the Premium models can do 0 to 100km/h in 6.7 seconds, up to a maximum speed of 180km/h.

For the ultimate performance, the Smart #1 Brabus is priced at RM249,000. The Brabus version gets an AWD setup with dual motors which deliver a whopping 315kW (422hp) and 543Nm of torque. While it shares the same 66kWh battery as the Premium, the WLTP-rated range is shorter at 400km. The Smart #1 Brabus has a 0-100km/h time of just 3.9 seconds.

You can watch our Smart #1 Malaysia launch video below and check out our first drive of the Pro and Brabus models. — SoyaCincau