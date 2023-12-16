KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Swiss luxury watch brand Ernest Borel ushered in the festive season with style at Maristar, The Starhill.

Collaborating with Malaysian brands MMCLOT and ByMeKL, the recent event showcased a fusion of horological excellence and cutting-edge fashion.

Ernest Borel Malaysia managing director Chris Wan told Malay Mail that the brand was proud to be able to work with local fashion designers.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with two trailblazers in the fashion industry — MMCLOT and ByMeKL — as this partnership goes beyond just fashion,” Wan said.

“Like MMCLOT and ByMeKL, Ernest Borel draws inspiration from the past to create a modern approach.

“With a legacy of 167 years in watchmaking expertise, Ernest Borel is committed to preserving its heritage while preparing for the future,” added Wan.

Ernest Borel's timepieces took centre stage as the brand unveiled selections from its Sage and Retro collections.

The Sage Collection, boasting 200-metre water resistance, presented diver watches that seamlessly blended functionality with sophistication.

Meanwhile, the Retro collection reimagined classic models from 1975, featuring unique octagonal cases that reflect a modern aesthetic.

The exclusive gathering at Maristar brought together watch enthusiasts and industry insiders to witness the convergence of Swiss precision, bespoke tailoring and elegant corsetry.

Previously, the hot dining spot in KL hosted international designer brands such as Tom Ford and Roberto Cavalli as part of its monthly fashion series. Last month, Maristar hosted a showcase by homegrown fashion brand Tangoo.

The fashion show was accompanied by DJ and saxophonist Ezi Q who spun the deck and got the models grooving to intoxicating house mixes.

Ernest Borel and fashion labels MMCLOT and ByMeKL celebrated Christmas with style at a fashion show in Maristar. — Picture courtesy of Maristar

Ernest Borel's collaboration with MMCLOT, the brainchild of designer Shawn Lee, brought forth an array of sophisticated men's bespoke tailoring.

Established in 2019, MMCLOT made a statement with its debut collection at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week this year.

Lee's designs and Ernest Borel's timepieces proved to be a harmonious blend of timeless craftsmanship and contemporary style.

ByMeKL, created by Ukrainian designer Yana Yalovska, added a touch of elegance with its specialised corsets that are versatile and empowering.

Crafted by women for women, Yalovska's designs aim to enhance any woman's silhouette, offering a combination of style and grace for any occasion.