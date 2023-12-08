IPOH, Dec 8 — Conservation resort owner Hwang Pei See, 53, set up HPS Solution in hopes to reduce single-use plastics and make zero waste a lifestyle here.

The mother of two, through the outfit, focuses on zero waste, offering businesses a sustainable alternative when it comes to cleaning products.

“The products, which I have been using for the past decade, are environmentally friendly, non-toxic and wastewater safe,” she said, adding that currently she has two suppliers, one from KL and another locally, to supply the products here.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Hwang said currently the products are available at four locations in Ipoh, namely Botani, Pasir Puteh, Pasir Pinji and Sri Rapat.

Hwang Pei See hopes to reduce single-use plastics in Ipoh through the Ipoh Refill initiative. — Photo by Farhan Najib

How HPS Solution’s Ipoh Refill initiative first started

According to Hwang, the family decided to settle in Ipoh three years ago before the implementation of the movement control order, as she wanted to enrol her children in a school after homeschooling them.

“We chose Ipoh as it is affordable.

“Be it housing or education, it is lower cost than Kuala Lumpur,” said the Penangite who grew up in the capital city.

Hwang Pei See and her family decided to settle in Ipoh three years ago before the implementation of the Movement Control Order as she wanted to enrol her children in a school after home-schooling them for most of their education. — Photo by Farhan Najib

After settling down, Hwang found zero waste was still not a lifestyle in the city.

That resulted in the birth of HPS Solution’s Ipoh Refill.

Under Ipoh Refill, customers can bring their own containers to refill cleaning products such as floor and toilet cleaners, hair and body shampoo, detergents or dishwashing liquids.

“The products are plant based and the scents used are from essential oils hence it is good for those with sensitive skin,” she said, adding that the products are made from palm kennel or coconut oil.

As a means to encourage zero waste, Hwang hopes more outlets will offer the products in Ipoh.

“Any shops that want to sell the products can get in touch with me,” she said, adding that she can be contacted at 012-656 0816.

Those interested can also check out the Ipoh Refill Facebook page to find out more.

There will be 20 vendors offering environmentally friendly products without single-use packaging at the Red Mountain Sin Yoon Loong Cafe,Bukit Merah Industrial Estate on December 16 and 17. — Photo by Farhan Najib

Ipoh Zero Waste Bazaar

The city’s first-ever zero waste event in the Ipoh Zero Waste Bazaar will be held on December 16 and 17 at the Red Mountain Sin Yoon Loong Cafe, Bukit Merah Industrial Estate.

The two-day event aims to introduce Ipoh residents to a zero waste lifestyle by emphasising on the importance of reducing single-use packaging.

“There will be 20 vendors offering environmentally-friendly products without single-use packaging.

“This unique event aligns with the vision of Perak Sejahtera 2030, aiming to achieve zero single-use plastic by 2030.”

Hwang Pei See said environmental talks by experts, exhibition booths on environmental topics, and free workshops during the Ipoh Zero Waste Bazaar on December 16 and 17. — Photo by Farhan Najib

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own containers to take home fresh produce, handcrafted products, homemade food, and refillable items.

The event will also include environmental talks by experts, exhibition booths on environmental topics, and free workshops.

Under Ipoh Refill, customers bring their own containers to refill cleaning products such as floor and toilet cleaners, hair and body shampoo, detergents or dishwashing liquids. — Picture via Facebook/ IpohRefill

Guest speaker Kennedy Michael of Alliance of River Three will conduct clean-up sessions on December 17, following his talk.

