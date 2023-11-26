KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The first batch of brand-new Tesla Model 3 EVs has finally arrived in Malaysia and deliveries to customers are expected to start very soon. As mentioned previously, Malaysia is among the first few countries in the world to receive the upgraded Tesla Model 3 and it isn’t available yet in the United States of America. The Model 3 as well as the Model Y for Malaysia are made in Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai, which is their main hub for RHD vehicles.

The new Tesla Model 3 stocks were spotted at Tesla Centre Cyberjaya which is also Tesla Malaysia’s showroom, delivery and service centre. Tesla Centre Cyberjaya is set to be the designated location where new Tesla owners will pick up their new vehicles. For buyers staying outside the Klang Valley, additional arrangements can be made to transport your new EV directly to you but it comes with an additional cost.

Tesla Model 3 in Ultra Red, Stealth Grey, Solid Black, Blue and White.

The latest shipment of Model 3 comes in various colours including Ultra Red and Stealth Grey which cost RM11,000 and RM7,500 extra respectively. The Deep Blue Metalic and Solid Black options are an extra RM5,000 while the default white is offered for free. To recap, the Tesla Model 3 is priced from RM189,000 for the standard RWD model while the Tesla Model 3 Long Range with dual-motor and a larger battery is priced at RM218,000. Take note that the price excludes extra registration and admin fees as well as the non-refundable RM1,000 order fee.

Some Tesla Model 3 buyers have shared online that their new car deliveries have been scheduled for next week. This could be the fastest EV rollout from a foreign brand considering the upgraded Model 3 was first announced on 1st September. What’s even more interesting is that the Tesla Model Y which was launched in Malaysia earlier in July will only begin its deliveries in early 2024.

If you’re interested, you can register your interest to test drive the Tesla Model 3. You can check out the Model 3 up close at the Tesla Centre in Cyberjaya and Pavilion Damansara Heights.

In case you missed it, you can check out our first drive of the Tesla Model 3 below. — SoyaCincau

