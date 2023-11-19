KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Favoured by celebrities Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker and even former US First Lady Michelle Obama, Alice + Olivia is known for its vibrant colours, bold prints and intricate embellishments.

The New York label is celebrated for its unique approach to fashion, catering to individuals who seek a fusion of style, elegance and individuality.

Here’s great news for fashionistas in Malaysia as Alice + Olivia recently made its debut at the M Store in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

“We are thrilled to bring Alice + Olivia to the fashion-forward scene of Kuala Lumpur,” said Melium president and founder Datuk Seri Farah Khan.

“Their unique blend of playful, whimsical designs and sophisticated silhouettes will undoubtedly resonate with our discerning clientele. This is a celebratory label that has something for every woman and every lifestyle,” she added.

The launch party was attended by Melium’s VIP clientele, local celebrities and social media influencers, who were privy to Alice + Olivia’s newest arrivals.

The label's latest creations blend contemporary sophistication with a touch of playfulness. — Picture courtesy of Melium

The event showcased the label’s latest creations, blending contemporary sophistication with a touch of playfulness, making it perfect for day or night.

Influencers spotted in Alice + Olivia were Shalma Ainaa, Nadia Brian, Yaya Zahir, Atisha Khan, Athina Kamarudin, CoCo Yang and Cherrie Liong. The presence of these trendsetters emphasised the brand’s fashion-forward appeal.

Alice + Olivia is exclusively available at M Store on level three of Pavilion KL. For more details, visit https://www.melium.com/.