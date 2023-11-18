KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The inaugural Bukit Bintang Festival (BB Fest) 2023, which started last month, came to a close recently.

BB Fest aimed to harness the melting pot that is KL, highlighting Malaysians’ contributions to the traditional arts, crafts, food and culture.

This year’s festival featured diverse performances such as the Kompang Anak Seni and the Nadaswaram Thavil Isai Fine Arts Academy, lion dances by the Yi Meng Lion Art Troupe, Portuguese dances Tropa De Santa Maria and Tropa De Dommarina from Melaka and gamelan by Gamelan Gita Gangsa.

There were also jazz music by the EZ Band, live DJ performance by Janiss, street performance by Victoria Institution Cadet Corp Band as well as K-pop acts in Sungei Wang Plaza.

There were also photography street exhibitions held in front of the City Tower in Jalan Alor throughout the weekends.

BB Fest was organised by BBKLCC Tourism Association KL in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, City Hall (DBKL) and the network of communities and retail businesses in the surrounding areas.

“The inaugural BB Fest is timely as it supports and elevates the Bukit Bintang and KLCC precinct,” said BBKLCC Tourism Association KL chairman Ng Yih Chen.

Future festivals will focus on creating awareness of KL’s place in history, building new bridges between communities.

According to BB Fest co-creator Tjek Lim, next year's event will feature twice the number of events and performances over three weekends.

Lim (left) with cultural photographer Albert Nico at the event. — Picture by Albert Nico

Lim also roped in celebrity hairstylist-photographer Albert Nico to be the event's cultural photographer.

“It was an honour to capture the city's vibrancy through my camera lens,” said Nico. “As a business owner in Bukit Bintang, I always try my best to do my part.”