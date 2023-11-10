KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Animal welfare group Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) will be having an adoption drive this weekend on Nov 11 and 12 at Amcorp Mall.

With over 15 puppies currently under its care, its appeal to get forever homes for them has never been more urgent.

“We have far too many puppies,” said MDDB adoption coordinator Christine Lai.

“They are also growing up very fast and once they are about six months old, it will be difficult to rehome them.

“Every dog deserves a human family and home of its own.

“This is what we hope for our rescued puppies as opposed to having to grow up in a shelter.”

Its previous adoption drive held last month at another shopping mall in PJ saw only two puppies rehomed.

“We have been conducting adoption drives for over 15 years and do not find them stressful,” said Lai.

“As a matter of fact, we look forward to these events as they are platforms for us to connect with other dog lovers.”

She hopes that all the puppies will find new loving families this weekend, especially a trio of puppies that are part of a litter of six which were born in the car porch of a Malay home in Cheras.

“Their mother forced her way in and given birth there near their shoe rack.

“The house owner took care of them for a few days, and even though she was restricted from touching them, paid a pet taxi to send the family to us.”

Three puppies have since been adopted and the remaining three are in urgent need of homes.

All three puppies, nicknamed ‘The Three Musketeers’, are fully vaccinated and neutered.

MDDB is also promoting its sponsorship programme where members of the public can contribute to help them take care of the rescued dogs.

“At the same time, we are also raising funds to pay for our dogs’ annual vaccinations,” said Lai, adding that they have ordered 400 doses at RM25 per unit, which comes up to RM10,000.

“We hope to raise sufficient funds to pay for the vaccinations as well as get more sponsors for our dogs, especially the disabled ones.”

For details, call 0122316963 or 0122414749.