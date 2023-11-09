KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — There is nothing better than the smell of freshly brewed coffee while shopping for a new wardrobe.

That's the unique experience offered at the refurbished Uniqlo outlet at Fahrenheit88 in Bukit Bintang Kuala Lumpur.

The 3,066 sq m outlet which was closed for renovation over the past three months, is now back with a refreshed concept to offer a true Japanese experience.

The retail store is currently the brand's largest outlet in Malaysia among the 56 Uniqlo shops nationwide.

Spanning over three floors, the outlet offers a balanced apparoach for the whole family.

The ground floor, accessible from Jalan Bukit Bintang, houses all new arrivals and the Uniqlo Coffee corner.

The coffee kiosk is a hit with those who queued for their fresh brew. — Picture by Choo Choy May

The coffee kiosk has proven to be a hit, with a long line of people queueing for their fresh brew.

The kiosk offers a selection of drinks from plain Jane Americanos (RM7.90) to lattes (RM9.90) as well as matcha latte (RM14.90) and hot chocolate (RM14.90).

There is also a range of cookies, all of which are priced at RM6.90.

The store also has a chilling zone on the first floor with the Pavilion KL view to enjoy your coffee and bites.

Chill out with a cuppa and a bite at Uniqlo. — Picture by Choo Choy May

For children, there is a kids zone to get busy with games and books while parents complete their shopping.

Kids are not forgotten with a dedicated space. — Picture by Choo Choy May

The whole of the first floor is dedicated to women and kids with a wide selection of women's wear.

The women's department is stocked with the latest offerings. — Picture by Choo Choy May

The second floor meanwhile, is for men's clothing and something exciting awaits at the end of it.

The men's department on the second floor. — Picture by Choo Choy May

The outlet is the first in Malaysia to introduce RE. Uniqlo Studio offers repair and embroidery services.

Complete with a full menu for repair services ranging from RM7 to RM15 for button sawing to fixing holes and tears.

The first of its kind in Malaysia, the RE. Uniqlo Studio. — Picture by Choo Choy May

You can also select a design from the menu for embroidery on your clothes.

The RE. Uniqlo services are not immediate and usually take about a few days depending on the scale of work required.

Jazz up your outfits with custom embroidery. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Cute and colourful designs to choose from. — Picture by Choo Choy May

In conjunction with the store opening, Uniqlo also collaborated with local artist Red Hong Yi to create a special edition design called Red Flower.

The design serves as a symbol of Uniqlo celebrating everyone.

Uniqlo entered the Malaysian market with this outlet 13 years ago and this is the first time it has gone under a refurbishment exercise to introduce new concepts for the market.

Uniqlo is currently renovating its new and largest outlet in Kuala Lumpur City Centre slated for opening early next year.