KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — There is nothing better than the smell of freshly brewed coffee while shopping for a new wardrobe.
That's the unique experience offered at the refurbished Uniqlo outlet at Fahrenheit88 in Bukit Bintang Kuala Lumpur.
The 3,066 sq m outlet which was closed for renovation over the past three months, is now back with a refreshed concept to offer a true Japanese experience.
The retail store is currently the brand's largest outlet in Malaysia among the 56 Uniqlo shops nationwide.
Spanning over three floors, the outlet offers a balanced apparoach for the whole family.
The ground floor, accessible from Jalan Bukit Bintang, houses all new arrivals and the Uniqlo Coffee corner.
The coffee kiosk has proven to be a hit, with a long line of people queueing for their fresh brew.
The kiosk offers a selection of drinks from plain Jane Americanos (RM7.90) to lattes (RM9.90) as well as matcha latte (RM14.90) and hot chocolate (RM14.90).
There is also a range of cookies, all of which are priced at RM6.90.
The store also has a chilling zone on the first floor with the Pavilion KL view to enjoy your coffee and bites.
For children, there is a kids zone to get busy with games and books while parents complete their shopping.
The whole of the first floor is dedicated to women and kids with a wide selection of women's wear.
The second floor meanwhile, is for men's clothing and something exciting awaits at the end of it.
The outlet is the first in Malaysia to introduce RE. Uniqlo Studio offers repair and embroidery services.
Complete with a full menu for repair services ranging from RM7 to RM15 for button sawing to fixing holes and tears.
You can also select a design from the menu for embroidery on your clothes.
The RE. Uniqlo services are not immediate and usually take about a few days depending on the scale of work required.
In conjunction with the store opening, Uniqlo also collaborated with local artist Red Hong Yi to create a special edition design called Red Flower.
The design serves as a symbol of Uniqlo celebrating everyone.
Uniqlo entered the Malaysian market with this outlet 13 years ago and this is the first time it has gone under a refurbishment exercise to introduce new concepts for the market.
Uniqlo is currently renovating its new and largest outlet in Kuala Lumpur City Centre slated for opening early next year.