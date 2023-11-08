KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Maxus Mifa 9 has officially made its debut in Malaysia as the first fully-electric MPV in our market. The new model is essentially the first consumer-oriented EV from Weststar Maxus which is the brand’s official distributor for Malaysia.

Aside from that, the Mifa 9 is also currently the cheapest 7-seater EV you can find in Malaysia. In general, the new MPV seems to be in a prime position to become an all-electric challenger to the popular Toyota Alphard & Vellfire.

Maxus MIFA 9 Malaysia price, variants, warranty

The MPV is available in six different colourways including Mica Blue, Concrete Grey, and Snow Cyan. There are also the Pearl Lustre White, Dynasty Red, and Black options. — SoyaCincau pic

In Malaysia, the new Maxus MIFA 9 can be obtained in two different trims as noted below:

Maxus MIFA 9 Luxury: RM269,888

Maxus MIFA 9 Premium: RM289,888

The Mifa 9 comes standard with a 5-year / 100,000km warranty. There is also a separate 8-year / 200,000km warranty specifically for the MPV’s high-voltage battery.

As part of the launch, Weststar Maxus will also give away a 22kW AC charger for free to the first 100 customers.

Maxus MIFA 9 quick specs

Regardless of whether you prefer the Luxury or Premium trims, both Mifa 9 variants come with a 180kW (241) electric motor that also produces 350Nm of torque. Alongside a top speed of 180km/h, this MPV can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in under 10 seconds.

Similarly, both versions are powered by the same 90kWh ternary lithium battery pack. When it comes to range, the Mifa 9 Luxury has a WLTP-rated range of 435km while its Premium counterpart is not far away at 430km.

Charging-wise, it takes around 8.5 hours for the Mifa 9 to be fully charged through its 11kW onboard AC charger. The MPV also supports DC charging with outputs of up to 120kW which allows it to be charged from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

For more details, you can check out Weststar Maxus’ official website right here. — SoyaCincau