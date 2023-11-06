KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Grab Malaysia has joined forces with Mercy Malaysia to extend crucial aid and humanitarian support to those in need through its Palestine Relief Fund.

Grab Malaysia has had a long-standing partnership with Mercy Malaysia since 2021 in helping various humanitarian aid efforts in the country namely through its flood relief and disaster management funds.

The superapp operator today pledged RM1 million for Mercy Malaysia’s Gaza Humanitarian Aid to address daily essential needs of the most vulnerable Gaza community affected by the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Grab users can also contribute via GrabPay or convert their GrabRewards to support Mercy Malaysia's ongoing efforts and make a tangible difference in the lives of affected individuals.

Grab Malaysia in a statement said that the company aims to meet the critical needs of those impacted by helping provide access to medicine, food, water supply and more - ensuring that their well-being is prioritised.

The company also firmly emphasised its commitment to humanity and peace and unequivocally opposes violence that threatens these basic human rights.

"We support all efforts dedicated to establishing a lasting peace that is true and just."

Grab Malaysia and Mercy Malaysia are also working to establish sustainable programmes and initiatives that will create a lasting positive impact on the various affected communities, focusing on recovery, resilience, and long-term support.

Additionally, Grab will match the amount donated to Mercy Malaysia’s Palestine Relief Fund via GrabRewards from November 8, 2023 until May 8, 2024, building on Grab’s history of enabling charitable contributions through GrabRewards.