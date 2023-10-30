KUALA LUMPUR — NSK Trade City Sdn Bhd has issued a public apology after one of its supermarkets in Selayang displayed frog meat at the seafood counter.

The bungle triggered a public backlash, especially among the Muslim community, since frog meat is considered non-halal and therefore, should not be placed together with halal meat.

The supermarket chain management on Sunday expressed regret over the incident and promised not to allow such incidents to recur.

“We apologise over the incident that happened on Oct 24. We understand the level of seriousness of this issue and immediate actions have been taken.

“Stern warning has been issued to the employees involved in the incident.”

Despite the apology, social media users expressed reservations about purchasing meat items from NSK Trade City.

Facebook user Muhammad Aliff Haikal Abdullah urged the Health Ministry and the Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Ministry to conduct inspections at the NSK Selayang supermarket in question, claiming that many wet items sold there raise concerns.

Another Facebook user Sufean Roslan suggested for more stringent action to be taken against the supermarket to prevent the incident from repeating.

“Arrest them and freeze their (operating) licence. Malaysia is a Muslim country. If this is allowed to pass, such incidents will happen again.”