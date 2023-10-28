KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Here's something worth barking about!

Two lifestyle brands have unleashed playful accessories that allow pet owners to share their love of style with animal friends.

From American fashion brand Kate Spade New York comes its first-ever pet collection, with a focus on graphic prints and vibrant colours.

The new designs feature a classic black and white Art Dot, a nod to the brand’s heritage; the Adventure Stripe, offering a fun play on the classic Kate Spade multi-stripe; and the pink and red Racing Stripe, a recognisable design pattern for the brand.

“The debut of our pet collection is an opportunity to blend our customers' love for fashion seamlessly with their love for pets — and we’ve seen first-hand how much they love pets!" said Kate Spade New York CEO and brand president Liz Fraser in a statement.

The assortment includes collars, leashes, beds, bowls and bandanas. — Picture courtesy of Kate Spade New York

The assortment includes collars, leashes, bandanas, beds, food bowls and more. As a nod to the brand's heritage, the collection also features doggie bag holders and chew toys, including a pet-friendly version of the iconic Sam Icon handbag, the silhouette that started it all for the brand in 1993.

Meanwhile, Italian furniture maker Poltrona Frau has introduced its own Pet Collection, dedicated to the well-being of pets and the unique bond between people and their precious companions.

Italian furniture maker Poltrona Frau has introduced its own Pet Collection.— Picture courtesy of Poltrona Frau

A declaration of love embodied in the form of exquisitely styled accessories, the collection is designed for enhancing both home life and outdoor adventures.

The collection comprises dog beds, collars, dog bags, key chains, leashes and travel mats. The mastery of artisanal skill shines through in every object, where functionality is elevated by employing exquisite materials and craftsmanship.

Poltrona Frau was founded in 1912 by Sardinian-born Renzo Frau in Turin, Italy; it specialises in leather seating for interior and automotive applications.

In Malaysia, Poltrona Frau is exclusively available at XTRA Furniture, located in The Gardens Mall, KL. For more details, visit here.