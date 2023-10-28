KOTA KINABALU, Oct 28 — Malaysia’s representative in the Miss International pageant, Cassandra Yap, has successfully ended a 58-year drought by becoming one of the Top 15 finalists in the prestigious global beauty competition, Miss International, held in Tokyo, Japan, on October 26.

Cassandra, aged 24, became the third successful national representative to qualify for this stage in the competition, which has been held since 1960, following in the footsteps of Helen Tan in 1961 and Linda Lim in 1965.

In this year’s edition, a total of 70 contestants from around the world competed. The selection of the top 15 finalists was made since their arrival in Tokyo on October 12 and on the final stage on October 26 night.

Apart from Malaysia, the Top 15 finalists included representatives from Thailand, Panama, Mexico, Peru, Greece, Ivory Coast, Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, Vietnam, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, Colombia, Hong Kong and Venezuela.

Advertisement

Attendees from Malaysia were President and National Director, Jawed Khan, Miss International Malaysia organising chairperson Jenny Ngu, and the founder of SunStrong Entertainment, Jment Lim.

Cassandra’s remarkable journey was made possible with the support of SunStrong Entertainment and Persatuan Pentas Anak Seni Malaysia. Also, under the guidance of the entire team, they played a pivotal role in mentoring and preparing Cassandra for the global stage, providing her with the necessary guidance and resources to excel in the Miss International 2023 pageant.

On the final stage, she donned a green evening gown designed by Jimmy Couture.

Advertisement

Cassandra has worked in various sectors, including modelling and content creation, and has extensive experience in the beauty pageant scene.

Previously, the Johor native was crowned Miss International Malaysia 2023 on October 1 during the national competition held in Kota Kinabalu. — Borneo Post