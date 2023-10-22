KOTA KINABALU, Oct 22 — Five areas in the city will be further beautified with street arts, said State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

“The areas are Bandaran Berjaya, Sinsuran, Kampung Air, Asia City and Segama. Not only will we be doing resurfacing and re-cementing and repair works at the said areas, we will also work with the relevant parties to showcase artworks by local and foreign talents.

“Such street art will make Kota Kinabalu a vibrant and beautiful place to visit. Tourists who come here will be able to have their breakfast at coffee shops here while appreciating beautiful artwork. So I am very happy about this initiative.

“I am quite determined that our city will be well presented come the end of this year. After all, Kota Kinabalu is the gate to Sabah, so I hope this will improve the state’s image. We have already started the related works in Sinsuran,” she said.

Advertisement

Liew, who is also Api-Api assemblywoman, said this after officiating the Street Stroke community art programme along Lorong Sentosa, Kampung Air here on Sunday, which is one of the beautification works she mentioned.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew (standing, 8th right) poses with participants of the Street Strokes community art programme. — Borneo Post pic

The programme, a collaboration between City Hall and Cracko Art, saw the area transformed into a more lively and colourful area through various graffiti art on surrounding walls, with cooperation from 30 artists from Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Korea, Brunei, Singapore, France, Australia, United States and locals.

Advertisement

Liew said the event is a prime example of how art can transform spaces and breathe new life into the city, and she hopes the event will leave behind a lasting impression that extends far beyond the streets, reflecting Kota Kinabalu as a city filled with hidden gems, both in its streets and hangout spots, waiting to be discovered and appreciated.

Street Stroke organiser Crig Francis, 46, explained the community project was initiated after the residents of Kampung Air agreed to having their walls painted to not only improve the area’s atmosphere but to also help make their businesses more appealing.

Crig said the state of the area motivated them to carry out the project for free, and according to one of the artists from Australia involved in the project, Colin Profet, 38, some of the artworks can be valued up to A$3,000 to A$5,000 (RM9,030 to RM15,051) per piece. — Borneo Post