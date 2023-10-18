KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — When it comes to the maps and navigation apps in Malaysia, Apple Maps is not the immediate choice for many users in Malaysia.

Most said that the experience is still lacking compared to other popular choices such as Google Maps and Waze but things might change for the better soon as Apple is apparently planning to conduct mapping surveys all over Malaysia very soon.

Based on the listing on Apple Maps Image Collection’s website, the Cupertino giant will be deploying vehicles throughout Malaysia starting from the end of this month until late April 2024.

However, the Malaysian listing has since been removed from the website although not before it was caught by the Internet Wayback Machine.

Nevertheless, here is what the schedule is supposed to look like:

Selangor: October 30, 2023 — December 01, 2023

Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur: October 30, 2023 — December 01, 2023

Federal Territory of Putrajaya: October 30, 2023 — December 01, 2023

Melaka: November 27, 2023 — January 05, 2024

Negeri Sembilan: November 27, 2023 — January 05, 2024

Johor: November 27, 2023 — January 05, 2024

Pahang: January 08, 2024 — March 04, 2024

Terengganu: January 08, 2024 — March 04, 2024

Kelantan: January 08, 2024 — March 04, 2024

Perak: January 08, 2024 — March 04, 2024

Palau Penang: February 26, 2024 — March 29, 2024

Kedah: February 26, 2024 — March 29, 2024

Perlis: February 26, 2024 — March 29, 2024

Sabah: October 30, 2023 — December 29, 2023

Federal Territory of Labuan: October 30, 2023 — December 29, 2023

Sarawak: January 01, 2024 — April 30, 2024

The website has also said that the company is planning to conduct surveys in select areas that are not accessible by vehicles. In order to collect data in these areas, Apple will be using a backpack system as well as iPads and iPhones.

The data from these pedestrian surveys may be used for some features such as Look Around which is not yet available in Malaysia. While the Malaysian schedule only listed vehicle-based surveys at the time it was still online on the website, it looks like there is still some possibility that the feature might be on its way to our market soon.

In case you are not aware of the exact Apple Maps features that are available in Malaysia, the list includes Standard experience, Satellite, Turn-by-Tune Navigation, Traffic, Report an Incident, Speed Cameras and Indoor Maps Malls. As for features that are absent in our market, among them are Directions, Lane Guidance, Speed Limits, Congestion Zones, Public Transport, Flyover, Nearby, and Cycling in addition to Look Around.

Thanks to Gophers for the tips! — SoyaCincau