KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The Palestine-Israel conflict continues to devastate the lives of many.

Among those in the middle of it all is a Malaysian woman, Nurul Ain Haron, and her Palestinian husband Mohamed Adan Shaat who are among the many stuck in Gaza.

In a video update posted on her Facebook last night, Nurul said the situation in Gaza is as bad as it gets and she couldn't smile anymore.

“It has been eight days without electricity and water.

“Many people have fled their homes.”

Meanwhile, Mohamed said over 2,750 people were killed in the attack over eight days.

“In 2014, less than 2,000 people were killed in a 51-day war.”

Nurul shared videos of people using car batteries to charge their power banks and phones for connectivity.

The couple are helping to send food and basic needs to stranded people in town.

Yesterday Nurul posted a video of her husband distributing food packs to people on the street.

“Stock is decreasing. May Allah make it easy for us.”

Earlier Nurul shared her first encounter with air strikes in the Gaza city.

“The sounds of the rockets and bombing seem so loud.

“This is my first time facing such a situation and I’m worried, nervous and scared.”

According to recent reports, at least 2,750 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded since October 7 when the conflict began amid Israel’s bloody retaliation against the surprise attack by the Islamist militant group Hamas.