KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 ― If you’ve wanted to know what it’s like to watch a Broadway musical, Get on Your Feet gives you highlights from no less than 18 different musicals.

Produced by renowned tap dancer and choreographer Farah Sulaiman, the charity musical which first premiered in March, will showcase popular songs from famous Broadway musicals performed by a cast of more than 50 who will act, sing and dance their hearts out.

Its second run will be held on September 23 and 24 and once again, all proceeds will go to charity, this time to Cancer Research Malaysia.

“Get On Your Feet is all about fun,” said Farah, who stopped performing 14 years ago in 2009 at the age of 51.

“We want the audience to have a great time when they come for the show and leave the theatre happy.”

The last time she danced on stage was for the third season of Astro’s reality show Sehati Berdansa. She was the show’s consultant and on its final episode, was asked to dance with all the young choreographers.

Trained at London’s prestigious Stella Mann School of Dancing, she made her debut as part of the Sayang Dancers on RTM’s Hiburan Minggu Ini with singer actor Aziz Jaafar in 1975.

In the 1980s, she represented Malaysia at the World Disco Championship and was invited to dance at the 1st and 2nd Asean Song Festival.

Now going strong at 65, Farah continues to choreograph, which she loves, while producing gives her the opportunity to provide a platform for Malaysians to showcase their incredible talent.

Farah (right) with Sabrina. ― Picture courtesy of Farah Sulaiman

Directed by scriptwriter Sabrina Hassan with Alesia Dhana as vocal coach, Get on Your Feet will be held on September 23 at 3pm and September 24 at 8.30pm at University Malaya Experimental Theatre.

As it’s a Farah Sulaiman show, expect not just a dance extravaganza, but also a mixture of dance styles from tap, theatre jazz, contemporary, Latin and hip hop.

Get on Your Feet features guest artistes Elvira Arul, Yon Lynn and Johan Yusof with the Sayang Dancers making up a big part of its cast, including two of its pioneer members, cancer survivor Renee Aziz and Tunku Sara, Farah’s oldest student.

Tickets are sold at https://www.ticket2u.com.my/event/32145.