KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Many Malaysians grew up playing with Hot Wheels toys and riding the backseat of the iconic Proton Saga.

A collaboration between Hot Wheels and Proton has brought two of these worlds together.

Young Malaysian artist Saw Jane Harn, nine, has become the first child in the world to have her artwork featured on Hot Wheels packaging for the Proton Saga Special Edition.

The Penang girl won the Hot Wheels x Proton Kids Design Competition 2023 and will have her art printed on the special edition to be released in 2024.

In early 2023, Hot Wheels challenged Malaysian kids to create a toy package design that would encapsulate the spirit of the national car.

Saw, Ezra Rehan Pal, 11, and Austin Goh Zi Hao, 11, were able to beat 386 contestants aged four to 12 with their patriotic art pieces.

They also took home cash prizes and exclusive Hot Wheels merchandise at a prize-giving event on Saturday (July 29).

Saw’s design captures Malaysia’s natural beauty and man-made achievements, using the hornbill, Malayan tiger, hibiscus and Petronas Twin Towers as subjects.

“The Malaysian elements Jane Harn chose for her design are a quintessential summation of our beautiful country,” Proton chief designer Azlan Othman said in a statement.

“We thought that her artful execution of these undeniably Malaysian icons would set a wonderful backdrop for the Hot Wheels Proton Saga.”

Saw’s parent, Tan Sing Chant, was grateful to Mattel Malaysia for giving her an invaluable opportunity.

“Not only have they gifted our daughter such a great honour, they have ignited a spark for a deeper appreciation for our country,” Tan said.

“We still can’t quite believe that her design will be available for purchase in stores across Malaysia, we can’t wait to see it in person.”

The prototype for the Hot Wheels Proton Saga was first unveiled in 2022, celebrating Mattel Malaysia’s 40th anniversary.

This year marked Proton’s 40th anniversary in May, making the Hot Wheels Proton Saga a suitable celebration of the company’s history, Proton Deputy Chief Executive Officer Roslan Abdullah said.

“Going forward, we will seek more collaborations with partners such as Mattel Malaysia who, like Proton, have played a central role in inspiring Malaysia’s car culture and our love for cars,” Roslan added.

Patriotic car fans will be able to buy the Hot Wheels Proton Saga in December 2023 and the special edition featuring Saw’s artwork in 2024 nationwide.

