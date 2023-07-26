KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — A cat owner’s decision to cover their pet’s balding head due to another feline’s excessive grooming with wacky hats has drawn the amusement of social media users.

In a clip shared on TikTok under the handle @juanwillworkfortreats, Hobbes the ginger cat was showing signs of balding due to his feline friend Juan’s aggressive grooming.

To discourage Juan from continuing its behaviour and to cover the empty patch, their owner decided to let Hobbes wear hats of various designs.

The crocheted hats come in various styles, including ones decorated with pumpkins, hair rollers and a bucket hat.

Hobbes’ owner hoped its hair would grow back soon and shared that they are teaching Juan to not be overly aggressive when grooming Hobbes.

TikTok user with the handle @thrivesocialsbykei said the hats look good on Hobbes while another user with the handle @mindurbusinessfool suggested the owner make a mohawk.

The clip had since received 298,000 reactions and shared 41,500 times at the time of writing.