KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — A plastic surgeon in the United States is offering procedures that can make patients look like Barbie or Ken dolls.

Dr Scott Blyer, who is based in Long Island, said the full makeover would cost US$120,000 (RM547,500) for Barbie and US$110,000 (RM501,875) for Ken.

They would also be picked up in a pink Corvette for the surgery, Fox 13 News reported.

“It’s pretty much the whole Barbie experience, head to toe. You get your nails. You get your hair. You get picked up [for] the surgery in a pink Corvette,” he said, promising that the procedure would get patients as close as they can to the doll of their dreams.

To date, three patients have signed up for the procedure, two for the Barbie package while another patient registered for the Ken package.

Dr Blyer said the patients can choose three different body surgeries and two minor face surgeries.

“If you did want to be Ken, I do like six-pack etching. We can add fat to your muscles and sort of give a more muscular [appearance],” he said, adding that the extra fat would give an appearance of a stronger, bigger chest or arms, quads.

Fat can also be put in the jawline, the cheeks and the chin, said Dr Blyer.