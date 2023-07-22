KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Renowned Portuguese fashion brand Sacoor Brothers recently launched its new boutique concept in IOI City Mall, Putrajaya.

Taking inspiration from its first-of-its-kind Dubai store, the new outlet embraces modern elegance and aims to provide a unique experience for shoppers.

According to Sacoor Group’s Chief Executive Officer of Southeast Asia Hugo Carriço, the new concept is part of Sacoor Brothers’ dedicated expansion plan within South-east Asia.

“We believe it is important to continuously innovate our brand experience while still staying true to our values of high-quality service. As such, every corner of the new store is thoughtfully designed,” Carriço said.

“From our premium quality menswear and womenswear to personalised in-house tailoring and a coffee counter, we wanted to create a space that not only inspires but also delights,” he added.

Carriço officiated the boutique launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, accompanied by IOI City Mall Head of Retail Chris Chong.

Guests then entered the store to browse the pieces ranging from well-cut suits to elegant dresses as they were entertained by violinist Brace Soon.

Guests at the event included local actors, athletes and social media influencers.

Actor Raf Yaakob (left) and influencer Dr Shazril Shaharuddin at the new store opening.— Picture courtesy of Sacoor Brothers

“I was impressed by the design of store. The layout makes it easy to explore the impressive range offered,” said actor Raf Yaakob.

“My personal highlight was the Sacoor Café corner. It’s a comfortable spot to relax and enjoy the complimentary coffee,” said influencer Dr Shazril Shaharuddin.

Sacoor Brothers’ colour scheme follows a neutral palette of brown, beige, grey and black in line with the brand’s original aesthetic.

Measuring 2,325 square feet, the store is complemented by wooden furniture which blends with modern architectural design.

To pay homage to its Portuguese roots, the walls of the new store are decked with art made by Portuguese artists.

Staying true to its brand DNA, the outlet offers professional in-store alteration services where shoppers can have their on-the-rack suits and garments fitted and ready within two days.

For more details, visit here.