KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Local retirement and recovery centre ReU Living recently won regional accolades, recognising its aim to improve the lives of seniors.

The company garnered two awards at the 11th Asia Pacific Eldercare Innovation Awards in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The prestigious awards ceremony was held as a finale to the Ageing Asia 2023 — World Ageing Festival (14th Edition).

Since its inception in 2013, the award has been providing an annual recognition to organisations in Asia Pacific countries that demonstrate eldercare innovation in their business, operational and service models to change the way seniors age.

ReU Living was honoured with the coveted Operator of The Year — Assisted Living award, recognising its contributions to improve the lives of seniors and being placed ahead of models in Australia and Singapore.

The accolade acknowledges ReU Living as ‘the best operator that enables older persons who need assistance with daily living, supporting them to live as independently as possible’.

ReU Living’s CEO Anna Chew was also presented with the Global Ageing Trailblazer Award. This recognition celebrates leaders who have demonstrated exceptional multi-disciplinary leadership in ageing that inspires change in their home country.

The move from residential homes to creating products that are larger in scale and accessible to the Muslim market, with a focus on quality and luxury is Chew’s signature.

Her dedication and innovation have made a profound impact on the lives of seniors and their families in Malaysia and modernised the face of the eldercare industry in Malaysia.

“These awards are a testament to our commitment to providing seniors with quality of life by creating a nurturing environment where our residents can thrive,” Chew said.

“I am very grateful to our team, whose passion and tireless efforts have made these accolades possible,” added Chew, who has a background in assisted care.

ReU Living’s facility is housed in MiCasa All Suites Hotel at Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur.

On the ground floor are the dropoff/reception area, clubhouse and family area while there are 48 guest units offering studio, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom layouts on the upper floors.

Cosy guest unit at ReU Living, which is located at MiCasa All Suites Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of ReU Living

There are a total of 108 bedrooms available for guests. They may choose to occupy one of the bedrooms in a two — or three-bedroom unit and share the common living area and kitchen with other guests. The rooms are from 120 to 373 square feet while the studio units are about 438 square feet.

ReU Living also functions as a recovery retreat post-surgery. “Currently, post-hospitalisation care is highly sought-after as we are the only ones providing luxury care by a team of professionals.

“Many of our clients are recommended by friends who have experienced our service or by doctors who know the team’s capabilities,’ Chew said.

According to Chew, ReU Living will continue to revolutionise the senior living industry with its person-centred care, holistic programmes and advanced facilities.

It has also introduced a ‘Senior Staycation’ package, which is priced from RM599 daily or RM5,500 for two weeks.

“Senior Staycation allow families to take holidays or short breaks without having to worry about their loved ones who might have a medical condition and need care or a team who can look over them in case of emergencies,” said Chew.

“It is also suitable for seniors who have no medical conditions, but need some assistance for their daily living. It is a respite for family members who play the role of caregivers, or also used as a solution for those who do not have a foreign domestic worker.”

Chew came up with the staycation idea based on from the experience she had with her late dad, Timothy Chew.

“He had a heart condition and botched pacemaker surgery that caused him to live his post-surgery life fully assisted and needing supervision at all times in case he collapses.

“Mum became extremely tired as his primary caregiver, we never took holidays as we couldn’t be away from him, and we honestly couldn’t put him in a nursing home as that is where people go to for end-of-life care.

“I had to take off from work at times to give mum a break, and she barely went more than 5km from home and only to buy groceries to prepare their meals. We didn’t have a life outside of caregiving and it took a toll on us too,” she added.

Guests being shown around by a staff member of ReU Living, which has introduced a 'Senior Staycation' package. — Picture courtesy of ReU Living

According to Chew, response to the Senior Staycation has been encouraging.

“We also partnered up with an airline to offer it to their clients during their period of travel. Many clients have recommended our solution to their friends as we offer flexibility of daily stays, no different from any other holiday. This one comes with care, that’s all.”

In terms of feedback, they have had clients who do repeat stays. “One is a client from Singapore who did strengthening for his legs in our physio centre,” said Chew.

“He felt so good after that he came back again the next week and a few months later and plan to return again. We also have a 90-year-old client who personally selected this place for her staycation, as her daughter goes to Europe quarterly.”

For more information, visit http://www.reuliving.com.