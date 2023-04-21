PETALING JAYA, April 21 — Tucked some 56 kilometres away from Kuala Lumpur is Kampung Jenjarom.

This village is known for its uniqueness when it comes to celebrating Hari Raya.

They have managed to maintain traditional activities of celebration like paluan beduk (beating of huge drums).

Firdaus Rahmat, 32, said the mainly Javanese community started practising this tradition in 2020 when many villagers could not return for Hari Raya due to the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO).

“The community tried to enliven the spirits of everyone by beating the beduk, besides introducing other traditional ways to the younger generation so they could experience the uniqueness of celebrating Hari Raya,” he said.

The villagers also make dodol, a popular snack, although it is difficult to make.

Making dodol is such a tedious process that fewer people want to take part in making it. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Ahmad Danial, 29, who are among those tasked with making it said he and his friends did it voluntarily using money collected from the villagers.

“We once made 43 huge pots of dodol in 2018 and it was fun.”

This year, they are only making four pots because of the increase in the price of raw materials.

Some families like Edy’s have also taken to decorating their houses with lights to bring out the cheer of the festival.

Nothing like twinkling lights to the festive atmosphere. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

He spent about RM500 this year to do this.

“Fixing things up took about a week, mainly at night, because it was too hot in the day to do it,” he added.

Muslims in Malaysia celebrate Hari Raya on Saturday.