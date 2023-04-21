KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Nuha Fatihah Bohari, 20, and her friends Ku Nor Wahida Ku Abdul Raam and Nurzahidah Zakiah Mushisam had come early to the bus station at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Taman Tasek Selatan here to catch their ride home to Kedah for Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow.

The three, who are studying in Sarawak, had had a long journey, having flown across the South China Sea and touching down at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang only at 2am.

After a short nap, they came to TBS and were taken aback to see the long queues. They had been here since 8am, but were told they had to join the queue despite having bought tickets online.

“We bought our tickets online so just wondering why do we have to queue up again? I thought we’d get the tickets online and can use it like when boarding a plane.

“This method seems counterproductive and it’s the first time we are taking the bus too.

“When you buy online, they ask for your email, age, some want your IC number and more, but still no QR code?” asked Nuha.

Nuha Fatihah Bohari said they should have been given their QR codes earlier. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

She was talking about the use of QR codes for bus travellers that was meant to ease congestion during the festive season that had been announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke several days ago.

But it appeared that many travellers were unaware of this new practice.

Malay Mail visited TBS this morning and spoke to a number of travellers who were frazzled at having to line up at a separate counter just to get the QR codes before they could board their buses.

Some, like Nuha, had bought their tickets online but still had to join the queue together with some others who had bought their tickets directly from the bus companies who had set up counters for last-minute sales.

Malay Mail observed that Nuha and her friends queued up for roughly 30 minutes before they could get their codes to board their 11.30am bus.

A solo traveller who gave his name only as Afifuddin when approached by Malay Mail said he had no idea he needed a QR code in order to board his intercity bus.

“Huh, I need a code? What code?” he asked Malay Mail.

“It’s not my first bus ride but I missed the news la, bro. So how? I have to queue now for the code? I better go then,” he said as he rushed off to join the line for the QR code.

He said he was happy he got to TBS by 9.30am for his 10.30am bus to Johor.

Some who had bought their tickets online still had to join the queue together with some others who had bought their tickets directly from the bus companies who had set up counters for last-minute sales. — Pictures by Sayuti Zainudin

Others were not so fortunate.

Another traveller who gave his name as Redzuan approached Malay Mail, looking lost.

He wanted to know where he should queue up for the QR code at 8.45am for his 9am bus.

Redzuan was shocked at the long snaking queue when directed to it.

After lining up for a few minutes, Redzuan left the queue as he had missed his bus.

“Guess I have to buy a new ticket. Didn’t expect such long queues. I thought with my online purchase I could just saunter in,” he sighed.

Travellers had turned up at TBS as early as 7.50am today to buy their bus tickets and get their QR codes to board their rides home. By 9am, the station was congested.

Soon after TBS authorities opened up several new ticket lanes to ease the congestion.

Two 22-year-old students from Xiamen University Malaysia who were travelling to Johor for the long weekend were part of the travellers queueing up at the newly opened counters.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Eunice Ang and Gabriene Tan, too expressed their exasperation.

Eunice Ang speaks to Malay Mail as she queues to get her QR code. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

“I don’t think coming here to queue when we have bought the tickets online is a good idea. They should give us the QR codes, it’s better,” Tan said.

Ang said she liked this new practice, but hoped all the bus operators would adopt it, not just one or two.

“I prefer the new system rather than the old one. But with the new system, some of the companies don’t provide the QR codes, so we still have to queue to get the QR codes.

“Even then I’m still not sure with the QR codes if I have to queue or not because it’s not stated there. So, I’m a bit scared that if I don’t do it I won’t be able to board the bus.

“We got our tickets from BusTicketOnline, but I think Redbus sends the QR codes to our email. Thing is, even if I buy from them, I will still print out my ticket just to be safe,” Ang said.

A family man who gave his name only as Jerung said his group of 10 were from Puchong, Selangor.

He told Malay Mail that his family would usually travel by car, but chose to take the bus this time as it was tiring to drive.

“Too long, kids are grown and as you can see, rambunctious as heck. So we thought let’s try the bus but wow, totally didn’t expect these long queues this morning,” the 28-year-old said.

His wife Siti Nurul Ashikin, 29, felt it was pointless to have online sales if it was more tedious than printing out the boarding pass.

“No use lah if like this, what’s the point of online? I thought it would be like at the airport where you have the ticket or code and can just masuk terus since you have a valid ticket.

“I hope they find a better way or just send us the code once payment is made,” the 29-year-old added.

By around 10am, the crowds at TBS started to dissipate. But by 10.30am, it swelled up again.

There were travellers who missed their bus due to being late. This happened despite TBS staff’s best efforts to ensure the travellers were on time

From time to time, the names of certain travellers who were meant to be on certain buses were announced on the public broadcast system. This was followed by the platform number.

The staff stationed at those platforms would wait for a certain interval for the traveller to arrive.

Malay Mail observed that the staff checked the tickets to verify the identity of the traveller who very often was seen dashing across the floor in response to the broadcast, before letting him or her on board. But after a certain amount of wait time, the bus would depart leaving the very late traveller behind.

TBS counter staff told Malay Mail that those who purchased tickets from TBS’ own online platform would be given a QR code immediately and can board the bus with it.

“Yes, from TBS website, they get the QR code. As for the others, since it’s newly announced they haven’t adopted it fast enough.

“That’s all I can tell you. Anything else you need to know, check with customer service,” one counter staff said, declining to be named.

Last Wednesday, Loke said three travel firms announced that they had moved their bus ticketing services online in a bid to ease heavy queues and congestion at TBS.

He said Redbus, BusOnlineTicket and GoHub were going paper-free and have begun to integrate their online system with TBS.

Malay Mail has reached out to all three companies for comment.