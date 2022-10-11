While the documentary has no discernable narrative, it features a sneak peak into the rapper’s daily life. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 11 — From porn film plots to urban farming, rapper Kanye "Ye” West covers a range of subjects in his new documentary Last Week.

Uploaded to the songwriter and designer’s YouTube channel yesterday (Oct 10), the 30-minute documentary takes a behind-the-scenes look at Ye’s everyday life.

Last Week begins with an animated version of Ye as he embarks on a video game style mission in Japan, before shifting to a series of vignettes featuring real-life footage of Ye attending various meetings.

A particularly controversial meeting is one between Ye and his representatives with two adidas executives — all the men’s faces are blurred out except for Ye’s in the footage.

#KanyeWest showed Adidas executives a p*rn clip and leaked footage of their meeting in his new documentary ‘Last Week.’



pic.twitter.com/aWxZrlRYIi — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 10, 2022

The scene shows Ye playing a pornographic video on his phone while an executive tries to defuse the situation by saying, "Come on, man.”

Ye attempts to draw parallels between the porn film’s plot to his feelings about adidas, which he has accused of stealing designs from his brand Yeezy.

"What you're feeling now is extreme discomfort, and that is the point,” says an unidentified man from Ye’s team.

"Because when someone steals this man's ideas, his creations, it's like you're stealing a child — these are all children of his mind and you've kidnapped them.

"There are Yeezy-inspired derivatives that are making significant revenue because people can’t tell the difference.”

Footage of Ye’s meeting with adidas executives shows the rapper accusing the company of plagiarism and declaring himself as the ‘king of culture’. — Screenshot via YouTube/ Kanye West

Ye then goes on a rant about being "the king of culture”, and warns adidas of its potential demise if it does not comply with his requests.

"I’m not arguing about money with people broker (sic) than me.

"I’m not arguing about ideas with people with lesser ideas than me,” he says before storming out of the meeting.

In June, Ye accused adidas of making a shoe that looked similar to the distinctive Yeezy design, but was not part of their deal.

More recently, adidas announced that it was reviewing its almost-decade-long partnership with Ye after "repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation”, the BBC reported.

The review coincides with Ye’s latest controversy, which saw the songwriter’s Instagram account being restricted after he allegedly made an anti-Semitic post.

The documentary also shows Ye touring a prospective campus site for Donda Academy, his private Christian school based in California.

“We spread the gospel.” @kanywest talks about Donda Academy — a private school he created named after his late mother Donda West. https://t.co/pJ0AQzgKkj pic.twitter.com/WdoQJpPxkA — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 22, 2022

Among Ye's requests for "Dondafying” the site are the removal of artificial lighting and air conditioning, and switching stairs for ramps.

As per its website, Donda Academy offers students "full school worship”; core classes of language arts, math and science; and "enrichment courses” in subjects such as visual art, film and parkour.

According to a Rolling Stone report published last month, the school charges a US$15,000 (RM70,000) tuition and requires parents to sign "informal” non-disclosure agreements.