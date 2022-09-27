Social media users are starting to voice out their frustration with Neelofa for covering her son's face in her posts. — Picture via Facebook/ Neelofa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Celebrity entrepreneur Neelofa has been criticised by social media users after she refused to reveal her son's face in pictures.

The comments cropped up after the former MeleTOP host shared a picture of Muhammad Bilai yesterday with a sunglasses emoji and a face mask covering his face.

The picture also featured a doughnut emoji with the caption: "Will only remove my mask for doughnuts".

While many praised the toddler's adorable nature, some were not amused with Neelofa's antics.

Instagram user @cadzman requested Neelofa to inform him beforehand when she is ready to reveal her son's face.

“This is because I want to take leave,” he commented sarcastically.Another user @harizhasnan urged Neelofa not to 'torture' social media users as many have started to arrange the puzzle of Bilal's face with previously given hints.

Meanwhile, @dailyhoneys_ advised social media users to stay calm as the baby's face will be revealed in due course.

Three weeks ago, Neelofa posted a picture of her husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail holding up their son but the toddler's face was partially hidden by his chubby arms.

Neelofa had previously said she would not share Bilal's face on social media as she is doing it for the sake of the child's mental health.

The 33-year-old said she wanted her son to lead a normal childhood, and will only reveal his face at a suitable time. Bilai will be eight months old this Thursday.