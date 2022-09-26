A woman in Taiwan was unaware that her husband was planting cannabis as he told her he had planted a decorative maple tree. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — To cover up his covert cannabis business, a man in Taiwan told his wife he was planting a decorative maple tree.

The man's ruse was uncovered when police raided his Yunlin County house after he posted cryptic sales messages on social media, Liberty Times reported.

Taipei police had launched an investigation after coming across a sales post by the man, identified by his surname Yen.

They managed to track him down in Yunlin where they found 12 ganja saplings and six maturing plants in his car at a parking lot in Douliu.

A subsequent visit to his home found a cannabis plant in a guest room and his confused wife was told that the plant was not a decorative maple tree.

Yen reportedly lied to his wife to cover up his true intention of growing cannabis plants.

Police told Taiwan News that Yen started cultivating ganja out of curiosity.

While he was said to not have a habit of smoking ganja, he did try to profit from it by selling his plants.

Yen now faces charges for planting and selling cannabis.