Lingerie brand, Triumph launched a new line of products evolving to woman's needs today. — Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — After decades of existence, brands have to evolve to remain relevant to its customers.

Try being around for 130 years but lingerie brand Triumph is now striving to cater for the modern woman.

To do that they did a research and survey of 20,000 women and results indicated that women wanted a change from their underwear.

Triumph senior marketing manager Natasha Mooy told Malay Mail that comfort was a recurring need among all women.

“Coming out of the pandemic we want to feel natural with our lingerie but still look elegant and stylish.

“We want to celebrate the soft power of Malaysian women by providing the flexibility and freedom to be their authentic, ‘real’ selves.”

Founded in 1886, Triumph has been in the undergarment industry for 130 years and counting with outlets in 120 countries including Malaysia.

The German undergarment manufacturer launched the Flex Smart collection, a range of adaptable underwear that conforms comfortably to a woman’s body.

Triumph Malaysia held a product launch on Tuesday, unveiling its new collection and vision for the future.

Keeping with its new brand vision, led by tagline It's Personal, the company will evolve its campaigns to suit modern women.

The Flex Smart uses ‘flex inserts’ within the lingerie to adapt and support the body through active movements, whilst using unique colours for style.

The bras are non-wired using a light, temperature-regulating fabric for daily wear and use non-crease cups allowing them to be conveniently rolled up and packed.

The collection also features a vest, pull-down bra, a long sleeve top and leggings available online.

Also unveiled was The Non-Wired Edit, a collection of patterned bras that offer the same comfort and support but with more eye-catching patterns and breathable fabric for the summer months.

Triumph SEA merchandising & buying head, Shoo Hue Ping, Shoo Hue Ping, demonstrates the portability of the Flex Smart bra at a product launch in L.table, 1 Utama. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Triumph branding global head Global Paul Gautier, said it was all about fostering an individual connection and emotive experience with consumers.

The brand will create a ‘memorable consumer journey’ through campaigns highlighting individuality in women and digitally immersive boutiques worldwide.