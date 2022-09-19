Fashion industry veteran Gillian Hung wants to bring young designers to the next level. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzuri

KUALA LUMPUR, September 19 — Fashion has always been at the forefront of innovation, from the invention of the sewing machine to the rise of e-commerce.

Today, technology is allowing the fashion industry to become more sustainable rather than an energy-exhausting market.

With this in mind, a new fashion competition has been introduced. The Hung Innovation Awards features a select group of local designers putting their best foot forward in creating a more sustainable industry.

Conceived by renowned Malaysian couturier Gillian Hung, the awards bring together three industries — fashion, hair and makeup — to encourage them to work together in creating a cohesive look.

The finalists of Hung Innovation Awards preparing their designs during a press conference on September 15. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzuri

The 10 finalists of each category were revealed during a press conference last Thursday (September 15).

“With this competition, I hope to be able to work with young generation designers and expose them to the realities of the fashion business,” Hung said.

“Using advanced technology, we can make the industry more sustainable,” added Hung, who is affectionately known as ‘Mama G’ in the fashion world.

Hung has worked in the local and international fashion industry for over 30 years, serving as the former president of Malaysian Official Designers’ Association (Moda) and creating numerous campaigns with Japanese retail giant Isetan.

Hung also dedicated the competition to late fashion designer Sonny San, who passed away in 2016. The founder of fashion brand Eclipse was an influential mentor to Hung and many other designers.

The Hung Innovation Awards is sponsored by Samsung Malaysia in collaboration with Malaysian Aviation Group, Kevin Murphy, The Glam Makeup Academy, M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur and Carlsberg.

The 10 make-up artists and 10 hairstylists will create head-to-toe looks using beauty products from Kevin Murphy under the supervision of The Glam Makeup Academy.

The final 10 fashion design teams will create three distinct outfits, two inspired by Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and one using repurposed materials from the airline uniform of Malaysian Aviation Group.

That same evening, Hung launched her own brand called MMG (Master Mind Gen), which offers unisex luxury streetwear.

To highlight MMG’s versatility, Hung used diverse models and well-known personalities to showcase her designs.

(From left) Miss Malaysia World 2015 Emmeline Ng, top model Amber Chia and celebrity hairstylist Albert Nico modelled on the runway of MMG fashion show on the evening of September 15. — Pictures by William KC Kee

Amongst those on the runway were top model Amber Chia, Miss Malaysia World 2015 Emmeline Ng and celebrity hairstylist Albert Nico, who is also Kevin Murphy’s Malaysian ‘icon’ (ambassador).

The winners of The Hung Innovation Awards will be announced on November 25.

For more information, visit https://gillianhung.com/hunginnovation/EN/home.