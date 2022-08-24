Melium founder Datuk Seri Farah Khan addressing the crowd. She also showcased her eponymous label on the runway. — Picture by The Melium Group

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — To some people, fashion is considered trivial.

Yet there is no denying that fashion provides a livelihood to thousands of people, whether they work as fabric suppliers, designers or retail staff.

No one knows the benefits — and challenges — of this important industry more than Datuk Seri Farah Khan.

As founder and president of The Melium Group, the fashion stalwart has managed to overcome numerous obstacles through the years, including the Covid-19 pandemic, which drastically affected businesses across the globe.

“We pivoted quickly, as overused as that term may be,” Farah told Malay Mail of the steps taken to weather the pandemic.

“We took our outlet business online by launching www.meliumdesigneroutlet.com; we focused on growing the market here with new strategies to deflect the losses from the travel lockdown,” said Farah adding that one had to evolve stay relevant.

“We worked hard and fast to get our staff double-vaccinated and boosted. We even launched a new concept store MIND/KIND at Lalaport featuring urban contemporary wear because we saw the market was hungry for this.

“We aren’t afraid of change, we embrace it. If nothing else, the last two years have taught us that brands unafraid of change will be the ones still standing after the storm.”

Considering her stature in the fashion industry, it is no surprise that Farah’s events always attract plenty of star power.

Nowhere was this more evident than at Melium’s showcase during the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW).

Kavita Siddhu in Andres Otalora and Roberto Guiati in Hackett London. The power couple modelled on Melium’s fashion runway. — Picture by The Melium Group

The A-list celebrities and socialites who turned models on the runway on August 17 included actor Zul Ariffin, Chef Wan, Datuk Jasmine Raj, singer-songwriter Maman and entrepreneur couple Kavita Sidhu and Roberto Guiati.

There was also an opening performance by breakout singer Timur Flores, with her debut single Not A Criminal.

The Melium showcase was opened by breakout singer Timur Flores with her debut single ‘Not A Criminal’. — Picture by The Melium Group

“The runway theme ‘Shall We Play?’ speaks to what our customers want right now. To shake things up, travel and have fun,” said Farah, adding that the fashion codes are genderless and ageless.

As Malaysia’s premier fashion and lifestyle specialist, Melium offers eclectic brands such as Acmé De La Vie (ADLV), Maison Kitsuné, Alyx, Barrow, Blue Sky Inn, Fiorucci, Elisabetta Franchi and Andrés Otálora.

The show closed with Demi Couture Collection from Farah’s eponymous label, Farah Khan.

“I am inspired by my travels and this collection is a reflection of how my spirit felt when we were finally able to fly again. The signature handcrafted artisanal beading remains with accents of fur and feather, but the ethos is one of liberation,” Farah enthused.

“We are aware that women of any age may now pair luxe sneakers with a ballgown. Our strength in the last 30 years lies in curating for the evolving needs of our customers,” she added.

Models in Demi Couture Collection from the Farah Khan label. — Picture by The Melium Group

On KLFW celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Farah said: "I think any platform that strives to give designers space to show their work needs to be supported.

“Fashion may be a creative industry but commercial viability is a component that needs to be nurtured and platforms like KLFW hold space for both up-and-coming designers and more established ones.”

Asked for her advice on longevity to fashion entrepreneurs, Farah answered: “Persevere. Nothing is built overnight.

“All good things take time. Foster strong relationships with your clients. Nurture your teams so they stay with you and battle through things together.”