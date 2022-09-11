Homemade steamed bun served with margarine and kaya is a popular choice among patrons at Restoran Double Lion in Kuala Kangsar. — Bernama pic

KUALA KANGSAR, Sept 11 — A vintage bread and coffee shop that is over 80 years old, still remains to be popular among youngsters here, despite the huge number of hipster cafes mushrooming everywhere.

Located in Perak’s royal town, this shop has been the preferred choice of local and foreign visitors who come here specially to enjoy its home-made bread and delicious ‘kaw’ coffee, amid the warm and rusty ambience.

According to manager Leong Tean Chia, 60, the shop where Double Lion Restaurant had been operating has remained until today because the building materials used then were of high quality and the furniture were built to last.

“It is so much different from the street urban design and retro-inspired cafes that are rapidly increasing and becoming an attraction for young people.

“At our shop, one of the attractions is the classic-designed furniture that have been well-maintained to go with the vintage style decor and old classical songs that we play for our customers,” he told Bernama.

Leong added that another factor why the restaurant is still in business today is because the quality of its home-made bread has remained consistent until today using the same recipe which has been passed down through generations.

“We will always take care of the freshness of the ingredients used to maintain the quality of our bread so that customers are satisfied with the food here. The most popular item on the menu is our toasted and steamed buns served with margarine and kaya (coconut egg jam),” he said.

Leong said the fact that the restaurant has made it through three generations, showed that the quality of the food served has kept customers, including dignitaries, local leaders and community members coming back despite the challenges faced in operating the business.

“Among those who had patronised our restaurant were relatives of the former Sultan, the elite and dignitaries who were from Kuala Kangsar Malay College (MCKK).

“Earlier on the Australian and British soldiers too used to come here,” he added.

“In the old days, the slightest reason to celebrate will be at this restaurant and it has always be crowded to cater for events such as weddings or birthdays,” he said.

Meanwhile, shop assistant Ah Ling, 55, who has been employed there less than five years, said working at the shop had been very enjoyable.

“My employer has been good to me, the work is not that heavy considering my age and the customers are very friendly. I also get to enjoy the food and drinks here, she said.

The vintage coffee shop recently went viral, garnering over 1,00 shares, after a customer shared the enjoyable time he had at the outlet during his childhood days via a post from @iamnazirul on the Tik Tok platform. — Bernama