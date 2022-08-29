Man has gone all out to show the world the love of his life by posting many pictures of himself and of Natalia. — Screengrab via TikTok/montbk5959

PETALING JAYA, Aug 29 — A man on TikTok has gone viral after declaring his love for his rag doll and plans on marrying it someday.

The man, who goes by the username @montbk5959 has been expressing his love for his rag doll, Natalia by showing off many intimate pictures with Natalia and even bringing her on a trip to the park.

There is also a picture of the man showing off Natalia to his parents, while another video shows the man and his family having some drinks with Natalia by their side.

Mirror UK reported that the man, whose nationality is unknown, had been single for some time and is now looking forward to his new life with Natalia.

Other older videos show the man with other baby rag dolls — with the man carrying out “fatherly duties” such as dressing them, helping them out with the homework and watching television.

His videos have sparked debate among some of his followers who were genuinely concerned about him, which led him to disable the comments on many of his videos.

Speaking to his 17,000 followers in a TikTok video, he said: “If it weren't for the dolls, I would be more alone than anyone.

“At least I have something,” he said.

This is not the first time a person has made it to the news by embracing a relationship with a rag doll, with a woman recently marrying a rag doll which was made by her mum this year.