KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Mobile internet connectivity in 24 out of 35 districts of an Indian state will be suspended for four hours on three days to prevent cheating during a recruitment exam for government jobs.

The disruptions will be effective from 10am to noon and from 2pm to 4pm on August 21, 28 and September 11, although authorities have yet to make a final decision on September 11 as only a small number of candidates would be sitting for the exam, Indian Express reported.

The exams are being held to fill 30,000 Grade III and Grade IV posts in the Assam government for which more than 140,000 candidates are vying.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously been reported as describing the recruitment exams as the "biggest” of its kind for Grade III and Grade IV posts.

“This is not just an exam. If we can induct 30,000 completely on merit, then the face of the government will change,” he was quoted as saying, apologising to the public for the inconvenience.

“We don’t want to take any risk... even if one person leaks the question paper on WhatsApp during the exam, there will be chaos,” Sarma said.

In an order, the government said it was taking this step because on earlier occasions, unscrupulous elements resorted to unfair means using different mobile applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and YouTube.

“The government of Assam does not want any lapse in the examination process which might have the potential to create doubt on the fairness of the recruitment process,” the order said.

It added that the government had examined the matter and came to the conclusion that in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent recruitment examinations, it is prudent and expedient to plug all possible loopholes including temporary disabling of mobile internet connectivity during examination hours on the days fixed for holding such written examinations.

A source told the portal that the decision was taken in view of the history of irregularities in recruitment exams in the state.

“Initial plan was to curb services only around the exam centres, but that did not work out.”