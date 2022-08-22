Nasi lemak seller Taza Alang Ibrahim uses recyclables to create decorative items that he displays at his stall on Jalan Tasek, Ipoh, in conjunction with Merdeka celebrations. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 22 — Nasi lemak seller Taza Alang Ibrahim is going all out again this Merdeka to show his patriotism.

While he started decorating his secondhand Proton Iswara Aeroback with Jalur Gemilang of various sizes a decade ago, he has moved on to creating decorations with the Merdeka theme using recyclables.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Taza said he started creating the armoured car and helicopter two weeks ago which are on display next to his stall at Jalan Tasek.

“I used two hours daily to work on it — one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening.”

Taza said the materials he used were made up of mostly discarded items such as car tyres and pieces of wood.

The car tyres, he said, were from a mechanic while the wood was picked up from the dumpsite.

Taza said the materials he used were made up of mostly discarded items such as car tyres and pieces of wood. — Picture by Farhan Najib

“I chose to make the army decorations as I have a deep interest in them,” he added.

The decorations, he said, also caught the attention of locals who praised him for coming up with the idea.

“They also took the opportunity to take pictures with my decorations.”

It was previously reported that Taza decorates his Proton Iswara Aeroback with the Jalur Gemilang every year and takes the car for a spin in the city during Merdeka celebration.

Taza said this year was no different for him as he had decorated the car with the national flag.

“I completed the work last Sunday, in time for the Merdeka celebration on August 31.”