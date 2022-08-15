Gloucestershire police were sent on a wild goose chase after they were made to look for a mannequin. — Picture via Facebook/ Gloucestershire Constabulary

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Police in the UK were sent on a wild goose chase after an emergency call from the public claimed a 'man' had been stuffed into a car boot.

It turned out to be a mannequin.

Gloucestershire Police had initially put out an appeal after a motorist reported that they saw a man and a woman putting a man in a t-shirt into the boot of a dark coloured car, Daily Mail reported.

After the appeal was released, witnesses came forward to say they saw the incident and believed the 'man' was actually a mannequin.

Police also received a call from a company which designs and creates realistic training mannequins, saying that it was a water rescue mannequin that was loaded into a car.

"Officers would like to thank the caller who reported the incident which was a call made with good intent, and for those who came forward with information following the appeal," police said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Social media users said the mannequin looked life-like.

Sophie King said the mannequin did look real.

"I’d have called too!"

Janice O'Hara said it would be better to report it than regret not reporting.

"Thankfully this time it gave us all a chuckle, but might not be the case another day," she wrote.