KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The prime minister of Ontario swallowed a bee during a press conference that caused the premier to cough violently.

Doug Ford was taking questions from the media about the province-wide health-care staff shortage and the possibility of privatisation when the insect flew into his mouth, CBC reported.

The insect could be seen flying around Ford’s head earlier before it landed on his lower lip and eventually made its way down his throat.

“Holy Christ, I just swallowed a bee,” he reportedly said.

After taking a sip of water, Ford made light of the situation and said the clip would be played over and over again.

The discomfort experienced by Ford was visible. “Sorry guys. The little bugger got away in there,” he explained.

When asked if he was well enough to continue, Ford responded in the affirmative.

“I’m OK. It’s buzzing in there.” “Man, he went right down the hatch,” he said while laughing, adding that he would be rushing to the hospital to get the bee out of his body.

It was, however, not immediately clear if Ford indeed went to a hospital.

Before the news conference ended, Ford joked that the bee “is working hard building a hive down there.” “That sucker is still buzzing away,” he said.