Sharp Malaysia’s Merdeka sale offers unique deals for a variety of products. — Picture courtesy of Sharp Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Sharp Malaysia presents exciting offerings with attractive prizes up for grabs for its mega Merdeka sale until September 15.

The electronic brand boasts a wide range of products for sale at unbeatable deals for its Raikan Malaysia Tergempak with Sharp, which aims to commemorate Malaysia’s 65th independence anniversary with an exciting sale.

Shoppers can enjoy up to 35 per cent discount on selected products.

There are also gifts worth up to RM6,000 up for grabs when you purchase certain products.

Shoppers can stand the chance to win attractive GEMPAK Lucky Draw prizes worth up to RM152,000.

There are a total of nine Sharp Aquos televisions up for grabs during the Sharp mega sale until September 15. — Picture courtesy of Sharp Malaysia

There are three units of Sharp 70-inch Aquos the Scenes 8k resolution TV with Sharp sound bar worth RM20,998 each as well as six units of Sharp 60-inch Aquos the Scenes 8k resolution TV with Sharp sound bar worth RM14,998 each for lucky winners.

To join the lucky draw, customers only need to purchase any selected Sharp products and scan a QR code to download the Cocorolife mobile application, then fill in the necessary details to stand a chance to win the top prizes.

Sharp customers who purchase goods during the mega sale period can get limited edition merchandise at the roadshows. — Picture courtesy of Sharp Malaysia

Sharp is also giving away limited edition Malaysian-inspired merchandise such as batik-designed coasters, inverted umbrellas and more.

Shoppers who wish to upgrade their TV set can opt for Sharp Aquos 60-inch 4k ultra-high definition Android TV at a discounted price of RM3,399 with savings of RM700.

From televisions and washing machines to refrigerators and kitchen appliances, there is a wide range of products on offer with slashed prices.

There is a wide range of gifts up for grabs when you purchase certain Sharp products during the mega sale period until September 15. — Picture courtesy of Sharp Malaysia

Shoppers can also walk away with gifts ranging from RM249 to RM759.

The Merdeka gifts include Plasmacluster Air Purifier worth RM637 and Ultrasonic Toothbrush worth RM699 and many more.

Catch the offers at Sharp roadshows across Malaysia at TBC Elektrik Sdn Bhd in Jenjarom (until August 14), Sincere Zone Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd at Big Home Expo at Bukit Jalil Stadium (August 11 - August 14), Onking Chain-Store (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd in Klang ( August 12 - August 21) and TBC Elektrik Sdn Bhd in Sungai Buloh (August 15 - September 3).

Surf here for more info about the Sharp Merdeka sale and its offerings.