KLFW returns in 2022 for its 10th year at Pavillion Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of KLFW 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) returns to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur for its auspicious 10th year anniversary.

Running from August 17 to 21, the event will showcase the works of over 40 Malaysian designers' ready-to-wear collections on the catwalk.

Highlights will include Samsung’s The KL10 Designer Search, Farah Khan, The Melium Group and a doodle decal contest by Vespa.

Exciting collaborations between Poh Kong and designer Jimmy Lim, Moccona Coffee and Khatreena, and Air Asia will also be happening.

KLFW Founder Andrew Tan (centre), actor Ahmad Awaluddin Ashaari (left), and actress Scha Alyahya at the media launch event on August 4. — Picture courtesy of KLFW 2022

Beginning in 2013, the event has aimed to celebrate the works of seasoned and emerging Malaysian fashion designers of all styles.

This year's fashion week will be special as it marks a decade of innovation and revolution.

KLFW founder Andrew Tan gave an address during the media launch on Aug 4 about his gratefulness for the event's decade of success.

“When I started KLFW back in 2013, I knew that it would be a tremendous risk and a huge undertaking,” the fashion director said.

According to Tan, he founded the fashion week with three main goals: creating tremendous interest in the local fashion industry, raising awareness of ready-to-wear collections alongside designers' made-to-measure business model and bridging the community of Malaysian designers to keep the industry viable.

“I am proud to say that KLFW had achieved all three parameters that we had set for ourselves and with 2022 being our 10th year - it’s the closing of an amazing fashion chapter.”