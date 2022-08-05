A security officer stands outside a building of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) during its grand opening in Shanghai November 22, 2001. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Aug 5 — Chinese chipmakers’ shares jumped by the most in two years this week as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan heightened tensions with the US, driving patriotic bets on a sector Beijing sees as key to its rivalry with Washington.

The surge in interest in chipmaking stocks, which had lost more than a third of their value over the past year on valuation concerns, came after the US Senate last week passed the “Chips and Science” Act to better compete with China.

China’s semiconductor index rose 6.8 per cent today to a four-month high, bringing the week’s gains to 14.2 per cent, the best weekly performance since mid-2020.

Although the US Chip Act would further restrict the use of advanced US technologies in China, while prodding more semiconductor investment in the US, some investors interpret it as good news for local Chinese players.

“Domestic chipmakers will have huge opportunities to replace imported products,” said Niu Chunbao, director of investment at private fund house Wanji Asset, adding local players could see explosive growth.

This view was echoed by Guorong Securities, which said in a note that the US Chip Act will “stimulate the development of China’s semiconductor industry”.

Shares in Shenzhen China Micro Semicon Co Ltd soared 82 per cent on their first day of trading in Shanghai, in contrast with weaker recent stock market debuts.

Chinese chipmaking giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) jumped 7.1 per cent in Hong Kong and 4.4 per cent in Shanghai. The SSE STAR Chip Index surged 8.3 per cent.

But Chinese chipmakers are expensive compared with their global peers, at a time when the prospect of a global economic recession threatens chip demand.

The global industry, which suffered from supply-chain snags during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, now faces weak demand as inflation and recession fears reduce orders for chips used in everything from cars to mobile phones.

China’s sector trades at around 57 times earnings, and remains the priciest sector in China’s stock market. — Reuters