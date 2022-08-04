Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (right) with Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu during a press conference at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur August 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said today that both Malaysia and Turkey are set to benefit economically from their new comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP).

He said that Malaysia would benefit from Turkey's defence industry, while the latter would benefit from our digital economy such as microchip manufacturing.

"We have upgraded our bilateral relationship to CSP, a comprehensive strategic partnership. I think there is a number of specific areas where our economic areas will be strengthened, I can mention two ... from our side, the digital economy specifically in microchip production and from Turkey is, of course, the defence industry.

"These two will be game changers that will very quickly enhance both in terms of volume and also the quality of our relations because this is not just about procurement buying and selling but lasting cooperation including technology transfer production and so forth,” he said in a special press conference at Parliament here.

Also present was Turkey Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu, who also commented on the current deal negotiated by Turkey with both Russia and Ukraine to allow grain supply to depart the port of Odessa there.

Cavusoglu, who is part of the negotiating team, said the deal which was made last month is important step for eventual peace between the countries after the invasion started earlier this year.

He is on a two-day visit to Malaysia as a follow-up to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s visit there last month.