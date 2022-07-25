KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Pranksters embarrassed a parish council in Dorset, UK by planting cannabis in a roadside planter.

The local council of the West Parley village had introduced the communal floral display to add some life to the area, Daily Star reported.

Some pranksters however decided to make a different use of the planter by spreading cannabis seeds in it.

Hilariously, the plants soon towered over the rest of the display leading locals to catch wind of the joke.

A local who spotted the plant, Tray Veronica, said she was dropping her daughter off and she spotted the plant as she was driving down the road.

“Being a gardener I always notice things like that. But as I looked over I thought ‘oh my God, is that what I think it is?” she said.

“I counted six plants. Some of them were so big they towered above the traditional bedding plants. They were thriving in the planter,” she added.

Tray then reported the alien species to West Parley Parish Council who said the plants were not on the agreed budding list.

The plants have since been removed and collected for the police.