KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — French fashion brand Dior has been accused by Chinese social media users of copying the design of a traditional Chinese skirt for its Fall 2022 collection.

The issue came to light on Friday after social media users shared a skirt released by Dior in South Korea recently that looked very similar to the Chinese traditional horse face skirt, Global Times reported.

Hanfu lovers pointed out that Dior’s new collection had high slits on the front and back, folds on both sides as well as the design in the waist, which are all typical elements of a horse face skirt.

Popular in the Ming Dynasty, the horse face skirt or ma mian qun in Chinese is a kind of traditional Chinese attire that has folds on both sides.

It has four skirt doors on the front and back overlapping each other. And the overlapping part of the skirt doors is called ma mian (horse face).

Dior has yet to respond to the controversy at press time and it had closed the comment section on its Weibo account.

According to the portal, this was not the first time the fashion house has been embroiled in a controversy.

In November 2021, the brand displayed a controversial photo by well-known Chinese photographer Chen Man at its Shanghai fashion exhibition showing a model with spooky eyelids and dark skin dressed in traditional Chinese clothing and holding a Dior bag.