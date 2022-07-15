In the age of dating apps, Ariff has decided to take a uniquely old-school approach to meeting a potential partner. — Pictures via Instagram/ ariffpeter

PETALING JAYA, July 15 — A Kuala Lumpur-based man has taken to putting up roadside banners and offering cash rewards to meet potential partners - and his efforts appear to be paying off.

Ariff Luqman began posting about his quest on Facebook in late June, saying that he was offering RM10,000 to anyone who is able to find him a wife.

Ariff’s virtual flier states that interested prospects can directly send their "resumes” to him via email.

Ideal candidates are Muslim women who can cook and wish to have "lots of children”.

In return, the winning candidate can expect "considerable allowances and gifts”.

Ariff told Malay Mail that he has received 1,000 applications from interested parties so far.

"I had the idea for this because I’ve been rejected so many times in the past,” he said.

"I’ve been shocked by the response from Malaysians... many have suggested their sisters, friends, aunties, and even their mothers!”

He will begin vetting potential candidates through a string of blind dates from August - he’s booked all the way to December.

Aside from spreading the message through social media, Ariff has also filmed himself putting up banners as well handing out fliers detailing his offer.

@ariffpeterhensem01 Kita yang tak hensem ni kenalah cari bakal isteri bersungguh-sungguh ‍ original sound - Ariff Peter

For those interested, Ariff said that applications are still open.

"Thank God this effort has been successful,” he added.

"I hope I’m able to find the right one.”