Grab Malaysia said users would be able to purchase bus tickets to over 30 destinations in Singapore from 11 different states and cities across Malaysia. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Grab Malaysia has officially launched Grab Intercity, a service that gives users the ability to purchase bus and ferry tickets on the Grab app with more than 15,000 available routes locally.

In a statement today, it said users would be able to purchase bus tickets to over 30 destinations in Singapore from 11 different states and cities across Malaysia.

“By growing our travel offerings, users can plan their holidays without the need for multiple apps or log-ins.

“We hope this enables a more convenient way for Malaysians to prepare for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha too,” Grab Malaysia director of country operations and mobility Rashid Shukor said.

Routes between Malaysia and Singapore will be available for booking and purchase on Grab Intercity beginning today.

In conjunction with the launch, users will also receive a 10 per cent discount on all tickets booked through the service. — Bernama