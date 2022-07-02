Visitors present did not miss the opportunity to try the traditional game of nyior (coconut) bowling at the people's sports site in conjunction with the Perak State Level Malaysian Family Aspirations Tour (AKM) at Dato 'Sagor Circuit, Kampung Gajah Pasir Salak, July 2, 2022. — Bernama pic

PASIR SALAK, July 2 — ‘Tarik upih’ (palm frond sledding) and ‘boling nyior’ (coconut bowling) are among the traditional games featured at the three-day Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia or Malaysian Family Aspiration (AKM) Tour in Perak.

Perak Tengah assistant district officer, Khairul Amiran Md Nazri, who is also the head of Sukan Rakyat programme, said the idea to promote the activities was aimed at bringing the younger generation closer to people’s sports or local traditional games.

"Sports such as futsal and netball are more common among them and are also played at schools but traditional games like these are rarely exposed to them.

"The younger generation prefers indoor sports such as e-sports or online games because they can be accessed online using gadgets without having to leave their home,” he told Bernama when met at the Dato’ Sagor Circuit here.

Khairul Amiran said they are targeting about 500 visitors to participate in people’s sports activities such as sack race, ‘batu seremban’ and ‘dam aji’, apart from netball, futsal, e-sports and others.

A visitor from Seri Iskandar, Mashasyima Mahmud, 33, said she was really excited to see traditional games such as ‘tarik upih’ being featured at the AKM Tour programme.

"I had the opportunity to participate in tarik upih, boling nyior and sack race. I have never done it before and it is truly a wonderful experience,” she said.

Meanwhile, e-sports organiser Amirul Afandi, 28, said he was surprised to see e-sports enthusiasts from all over the country before the start of the competition.

"There were players from Negeri Sembilan, Penang and many more. The online registration was closed last week due to overwhelming response,” he said.

Ahmad Syakir, 27, from Kedah said he had registered for the programme a week before the AKM Tour started.

"When I saw the advertisement on social media, I was very excited and invited my friends to join me here,” he said. — Bernama